Van Gogh and Kandinsky Masterpieces Star at TEFAF Maastricht Art Fair 2023

When the doors of The European Art Fair (TEFAF) swing open this weekend in Maastricht, art enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to witness and potentially own pieces of art history. Among the highlights are a rare early work by Vincent van Gogh, 'Tete de paysanne a la coiffe blanche', and a record-selling masterpiece by Wassily Kandinsky, 'Murnau mit Kirche II', both set to captivate attendees from March 10th to 14th, 2023.

Highlighting Masterpieces

The Van Gogh painting, with an asking price of 4.5 million euros, represents a significant phase in the artist's career during his time in Nuenen, circa 1884. This work underscores Van Gogh's exploration of peasant life, offering a glimpse into his developmental years as an artist. On the other hand, Kandinsky's 'Murnau mit Kirche II', previously sold for a record $45 million, showcases the artist's transition towards abstract art. The painting narrates a part of art history, tracing back to a Jewish couple's collection in Berlin during the 1920s, highlighting its cultural and historical value beyond the canvas.

TEFAF Maastricht is renowned for being one of the globe's most prestigious art fairs, offering a platform for the sale of high-caliber artworks, sculptures, and jewelry. This year's fair not only promises an assembly of significant art pieces from different eras but also provides a stage for these two monumental works by Van Gogh and Kandinsky, drawing collectors and art lovers from around the world. The inclusion of these masterpieces underscores TEFAF's reputation as a gathering place for the rare and the beautiful, where art's past and future converge.