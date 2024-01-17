VAM Investments SPAC B.V. to Dissolve and Liquidate: A Major Shift in the SPAC Landscape

In a surprising development, VAM Investments SPAC B.V., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announced its decision to dissolve and liquidate. This decision was reached following the adoption of a Liquidation Resolution at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on January 16, 2024. This resolution has led to the immediate delisting of the company's ordinary shares and redeemable warrants from Euronext Amsterdam as of January 17, 2024. The last trading day coincided with the date of the EGM.
Implications of the Resolution
As a consequence of this resolution, the company's founder warrants will also expire without any inherent value. The dissolution has further led to a significant structural change in the company, with the abolishment of its one-tier board following the Amendment Resolution. The non-executive directors have also resigned in the wake of these changes.
Liquidation and Buyback Plans
VAM Investments SPAC B.V. is currently exploring the most efficient way to complete the liquidation process. The company has also referred to a Tender Offer Buyback, the settlement of which is expected to occur on January 31, 2024. Shareholders who did not participate in the Tender Offer Buyback have been given the option to offer their shares for repurchase by the company. The company is actively examining different structures to cease its existence and will communicate the next steps to shareholders and relevant intermediaries in accordance with the law.
In a bid to maintain transparency and ensure smooth communication, the company has invited shareholders with queries to contact them directly. This move highlights the company's commitment to keeping its shareholders informed during this challenging transition period.