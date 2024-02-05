US Approves $150 Million Foreign Military Sale of Hellfire Missiles to the Netherlands

In a move that underscores the United States' commitment to bolstering the defense capabilities of its NATO Allies, the State Department has approved a significant Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands. The deal, estimated at $150 million, includes 386 Hellfire AGM-114R2 air-to-ground missiles and associated equipment - a strategic move aimed at enhancing collaboration and contributing to regional stability.

Lockheed Martin to Lead the Project

As part of this sale, the prominent defense contractor, Lockheed Martin Corporation, is slated to be the principal contractor. This transaction will not only bolster the Netherlands' defense capabilities but also contribute to the livelihood of the American defense industry. Coupled with this, the Netherlands will receive technical assistance from the US Army Aviation and Missile Command and other related support services, further strengthening the collaborative ties between the two nations.

Strengthening NATO Collaborations

This move is consistent with the United States' ongoing efforts to support the defense capabilities of its NATO Allies. The sale is a testament to the US commitment to bolster NATO's defense capabilities, reflecting its dedication to maintain regional and global stability. The Hellfire missiles, with a range of 11 kilometers, can be launched from helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, enhancing the Royal Netherlands Air Force's strike capabilities.

This initiative follows the recent delivery of two AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters to the Royal Netherlands Air Force, with a total of 28 helicopters to be delivered by 2025. This deal aligns with other similar sales the US has made to allies, including the UK, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Poland, and France. These agreements have totaled hundreds of millions of dollars in military equipment sales, signaling a steadfast commitment to its allies.