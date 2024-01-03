en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Netherlands

Updated Call for Joint Action on Deep-Sea Mining: New Deadline and Inclusion of Dutch Research Council Rules

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Updated Call for Joint Action on Deep-Sea Mining: New Deadline and Inclusion of Dutch Research Council Rules

An alteration to the deadline for a joint call for research proposals has been announced, adjusting the pre-proposal submission cut-off to the 30th of September 2024 at 17:00 CEST. The National Funding Rules of the Dutch Research Council (NWO) have also been added to the call. The call is an extension of the Joint Action on the ecological aspects of deep-sea mining under the Joint Programming Initiative (JPI) Oceans framework.

Identifying Knowledge Gaps and Priorities

The scope of the call was shaped through a series of meetings with scientists, policy makers, industry representatives, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The aim was to identify knowledge gaps and future research priorities with regards to the impacts of deep-sea mining. The dialogue was initiated at a scoping meeting on 11 October 2022, continued with a meeting with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) secretariat, and concluded with a stakeholder consultation workshop.

Key Scientific Objectives for the Successor Phase

The discussions led to the identification of key scientific objectives for the successor phase of the Joint Action, focusing on ecosystem dynamics and the ecological impacts of polymetallic nodule mining. It was suggested that future projects could link fieldwork to a full-scale mining test that includes a riser system. This would aim to monitor and reduce uncertainties regarding the impacts of mining equipment tests on the pelagic ecosystem. Projects are also encouraged to align with the ISA’s strategic research priorities and contribute to the ISA Action Plan for Marine Scientific Research.

Concerns Surrounding Deep-Sea Mining

Norway’s government is proposing to open up 280,000 square kilometers of its seafloor to deep-sea mining, despite warnings from experts and growing global opposition due to concerns about irreversible habitat loss, local extinctions, and noise pollution. The Metals Company (TMC) has concluded its latest offshore scientific research campaign to assess seafloor impacts and recovery rates after a pilot nodule collection system test. The research team conducted extensive sampling, deployed innovative seafloor lander systems and gathered over 30 hours of video footage of the seafloor to assess the impacts of nodule collection on the marine environment.

0
Netherlands Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam

By BNN Correspondents

Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trade and Knowledge Exchange

By Israel Ojoko

Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients

By Justice Nwafor

Rasti Farooq's Dark Comedy 'Both Sit In Silence For A While' Makes International Waves

By BNN Correspondents

ING Registers Significant Progress in Share Buyback Program, Underscor ...
@Business · 2 hours
ING Registers Significant Progress in Share Buyback Program, Underscor ...
heart comment 0
Ryan Babel’s Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present

By Salman Khan

Ryan Babel's Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present
Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000

By Justice Nwafor

Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000
Bregje Heinen: A Striking Photoshoot and a Festive Engagement

By Justice Nwafor

Bregje Heinen: A Striking Photoshoot and a Festive Engagement
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamond’: Chart-topping Success and Vinyl Revival

By Justice Nwafor

The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamond': Chart-topping Success and Vinyl Revival
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
15 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
30 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
35 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
36 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
1 min
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
1 min
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
1 min
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
2 mins
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app