Updated Call for Joint Action on Deep-Sea Mining: New Deadline and Inclusion of Dutch Research Council Rules

An alteration to the deadline for a joint call for research proposals has been announced, adjusting the pre-proposal submission cut-off to the 30th of September 2024 at 17:00 CEST. The National Funding Rules of the Dutch Research Council (NWO) have also been added to the call. The call is an extension of the Joint Action on the ecological aspects of deep-sea mining under the Joint Programming Initiative (JPI) Oceans framework.

Identifying Knowledge Gaps and Priorities

The scope of the call was shaped through a series of meetings with scientists, policy makers, industry representatives, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The aim was to identify knowledge gaps and future research priorities with regards to the impacts of deep-sea mining. The dialogue was initiated at a scoping meeting on 11 October 2022, continued with a meeting with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) secretariat, and concluded with a stakeholder consultation workshop.

Key Scientific Objectives for the Successor Phase

The discussions led to the identification of key scientific objectives for the successor phase of the Joint Action, focusing on ecosystem dynamics and the ecological impacts of polymetallic nodule mining. It was suggested that future projects could link fieldwork to a full-scale mining test that includes a riser system. This would aim to monitor and reduce uncertainties regarding the impacts of mining equipment tests on the pelagic ecosystem. Projects are also encouraged to align with the ISA’s strategic research priorities and contribute to the ISA Action Plan for Marine Scientific Research.

Concerns Surrounding Deep-Sea Mining

Norway’s government is proposing to open up 280,000 square kilometers of its seafloor to deep-sea mining, despite warnings from experts and growing global opposition due to concerns about irreversible habitat loss, local extinctions, and noise pollution. The Metals Company (TMC) has concluded its latest offshore scientific research campaign to assess seafloor impacts and recovery rates after a pilot nodule collection system test. The research team conducted extensive sampling, deployed innovative seafloor lander systems and gathered over 30 hours of video footage of the seafloor to assess the impacts of nodule collection on the marine environment.