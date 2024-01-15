Unraveling the Triggers of Human-Induced Earthquakes: A Global Research Breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough in the understanding of human-induced seismicity, a team of geophysicists from Freie Universität Berlin, ETH Zurich, the University of Pisa, Stanford University, and the Southern University of Science and Technology has shed light on the physical mechanisms that trigger earthquakes as a result of industrial activities. Their findings, published in 'Nature Reviews Earth & Environment' and 'Nature Communications', detail how activities such as geothermal energy production, fracking, wastewater disposal, and other forms of underground fluid injection or extraction can lead to increased seismic activity.

Understanding the Triggers of Human-Induced Earthquakes

The research indicates that these induced seismic events typically occur along pre-existing, critically stressed faults. The major triggering mechanisms were identified as pore pressure diffusion and poroelasticity. However, the triggers of these earthquakes can vary by location, influenced by factors like industrial activity interaction, well proximity, injection volumes, and geological characteristics.

The researchers have also outlined a proactive approach to monitor and mitigate the risks associated with human-induced earthquakes. They advocate for the establishment of microseismic monitoring networks at industrial sites, which could serve as an early warning system. They also suggest that distributed acoustic sensing technology could potentially be a powerful tool for monitoring these events.