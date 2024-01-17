Taylor Secures €8M Investment to Propel Solar Panel Technology

In a significant move to bolster the renewable energy sector, Netherlands-based high-tech electronics firm Taylor has secured an investment of 8 million euros. Pension Fund ABP has joined the company's funding round as a new investor, alongside existing backers Rubio Impact Ventures and Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM).

Gearing Up for Expansion

The fresh capital will be channelled towards enhancing product development, expanding the company's team, and growing its foothold in Belgium and France. Moreover, Taylor has plans to penetrate the German market soon. Since its inception in 2017 as a spin-off from Eindhoven University of Technology, Taylor has carved its niche in providing electronic components to solar module manufacturers and offering software and gateway solutions to solar system installers.

Innovation at Core

Taylor is acclaimed for its groundbreaking cell string optimiser technology, which has found its way into over 45,000 products. This innovation has the potential to amplify solar panel output by up to 20 percent, guaranteeing better performance insights and ensuring safety. The company also has local pre- and aftersales support teams in place, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solar technology and real-time monitoring of solar systems.

Taylor's CEO, Michiel Roelofs, expressed his pride and gratitude for the trust customers and investors have placed in the company. He underscored the significance of having the backing of one of the world's largest pension funds.