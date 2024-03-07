SPAR Netherlands and EG Group Reinforce Partnership, Aim for Strategic Growth and Enhanced Customer Experience

SPAR Netherlands has announced a multi-year extension of its collaboration with EG Group, aiming to strengthen their market position and enhance the shopping experience for customers. The partnership, which began in 2017, has already seen significant success, transforming around 190 stores and achieving consistent yearly turnover growth for SPAR Express stores. This renewal marks a commitment to further leverage each organization's strengths and expertise.

Strategic Expansion and Customer Focus

At the heart of the renewed partnership is the goal to develop a 'future-proof' proposition that delivers added value to customers. Both companies have expressed their commitment to expanding their collaboration, with SPAR Netherlands CEO, John van der Ent, highlighting the aim to continue providing the best shopping experience and strengthening their position as leaders in convenience. Zuber Issa, co-CEO of EG Group, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strategic importance of the partnership for growth and better customer service.

As part of the agreement, SPAR Netherlands will introduce The Tosti Club range at all EG Group Go Fresh Bakery locations across the country, increasing the sales outlets for the range to over 150. Additionally, the implementation of SPAR Media digital screens will aim to improve the in-store customer experience by providing content tailored to shopper preferences. These initiatives are expected to not only broaden the product offering but also create a more engaging and convenient shopping environment.