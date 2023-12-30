en English
International Relations

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Deep Dive into ICJ vs ICC

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Deep Dive into ICJ vs ICC

In a historical move, South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The case is expected to take years, but an interim order might be issued within weeks. Israel has strongly rejected the allegations, terming them as ‘baseless’ and accusing South Africa of cooperating with Hamas.

ICJ vs ICC: Understanding the Difference

A common confusion in international legal discourse is the distinction between the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Both institutions, based in The Hague, Netherlands, have distinct roles. Renowned Professor Dire Tladi lays bare the differences between these two crucial entities. The ICJ, often referred to as the World Court, is essentially the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Its primary function is to settle legal disputes between states and provide advisory opinions on international legal issues upon the UN’s request. Conversely, the ICC is an independent international organization that prosecutes individuals for international crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. The ICC’s mission is to hold individuals accountable and deter future atrocities, while the ICJ focuses more on state-to-state interactions and the application of international law.

South Africa’s Stance on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

South Africa has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has consistently called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The recent court application represents the latest move by South Africa to increase pressure on Israel, following a vote to close down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspend diplomatic relations. Israel has rejected global calls for a ceasefire, stating that the war would not cease until the Hamas group, which triggered the conflict, was destroyed. Israel does not recognize the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction.

Implications for International Law

The case, if it proceeds, could bring about significant implications for international law. It would serve to clarify the roles of the ICJ and ICC in addressing international crimes, and could potentially act as a precedent for future cases. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of international legal mechanisms in holding states and individuals accountable for their actions.

International Relations Law Netherlands
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

