Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022

In a surge of economic vitality, Sligro Food Group N.V. has reported a remarkable increase of 30.8% in its annual revenue for the year 2022. The food retail conglomerate clocked a total revenue of 2,483 million euros, a substantial climb from the previous year’s 1,898 million euros.

Organic Growth Across Markets

The growth recorded was not a by-product of any acquisitions or expansions, but purely organic, observed across the key markets of both the Netherlands and Belgium. The Netherlands witnessed a robust 29.3% increase, while Belgium surged ahead with a staggering 46.3% rise. The fourth quarter of 2022 alone saw a 26.8% spike in revenue compared to the same period in 2021, with the Netherlands showing a 24.9% increase and Belgium posting a 45.3% rise.

Rebounding from the Pandemic

The year’s overall revenue for the group rose by 1% compared to the pre-COVID levels, reflecting the resilience of the company in the aftermath of the pandemic. But the fourth quarter presented an even brighter picture, with a 7% increase in revenue, indicating an accelerated recovery.

Changing Revenue Composition

One of the notable shifts in the revenue composition was the decrease in sales of tobacco products, which fell to 7.9% of total revenue from 11.1% in 2021. This change is indicative of the evolving consumer preferences and the company’s strategic response to them.

Tackling Inflation

Despite grappling with significant inflation throughout 2022, Sligro Food Group managed to strategically balance its pricing. The company offset the increased costs where possible, otherwise transferring them to prices, which have cumulatively risen by approximately 9.7%.

Expansion through Acquisition

In a significant move to expand its operations, the company acquired Metro’s operations in Belgium. The acquisition, which was finalized on 3 January 2023, is set to further bolster the company’s standing in the region. Details about the acquisition and its impact on the company’s operations will be shared in the annual report.

Sligro Food Group has scheduled the release of its detailed annual results and the annual report for 2022, before the stock exchange opens on 2 February 2023. The report is eagerly anticipated for insights into the company’s successful year and its strategy for the upcoming period.