SFC Energy B.V. Secures Official Recognition for Electrotechnical Testing and Certification

In a monumental stride for electrotechnical testing and certification, SFC Energy B.V. has received official recognition from CSA Group Testing & Certification Inc. This approval permits the company to conduct tests on their premises in line with the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. This move not only validates the company’s technical competence but also attests to the reliability and accuracy of its testing methods.

Meeting the IECEE Standards

Further burnishing its credentials, SFC Energy B.V.’s testing capabilities have successfully cleared the IECEE Customers’ Testing Facilities, Stage 1 program. The company’s conformity with the latest edition of IECEE OD-2048 and the relevant requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 puts it in an enviable position in the industry. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in the evaluation of electrotechnical equipment and components within the IECEE system.

Enhanced In-House Testing

The Certificate of Approval empowers SFC Energy B.V. to perform in-house qualification testing for the CB scheme and standards pertinent to the US/CSA market. The scope of this approval includes several safety standards such as IEC 61010-1:2010, IEC 61010-1:2010/AMD1:2016, and IEC 62368-1:2018. With this accomplishment, SFC Energy B.V. reinforces its dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable, and certified products to the market.

Implications and Future Prospects

This recognition is a testament to SFC Energy B.V.’s unwavering commitment to maintaining quality standards in testing and certification processes. It also solidifies the company’s industry standing, potentially opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships. As SFC Energy B.V. continues to meet and surpass international standards, it not only strengthens its brand reputation, but also sets a benchmark for other players in the electrotechnical field.