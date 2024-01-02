Semiconductor Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Export Restrictions

In a recent development that has sent ripples through the global semiconductor industry, the shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) and ASML Holding NV have been negatively impacted. This comes as a consequence of the rise in Treasury yields and the Netherlands’ decision to restrict the export of essential lithography systems to China, respectively. Intel’s shares saw a 4.4% decrease, settling at $48.03. ASML Holding, a key player in the semiconductor industry, also grappled with a decline in its shares.

Repercussions of Regulatory Actions

The specific models affected by the Dutch government’s export ban are the NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i. These machines are critical for the production of advanced microprocessors. The policy, which was introduced in September, necessitates Dutch semiconductor companies to acquire government authorization before they can export certain types of chip-making equipment. This regulatory action underscores a wider trend where governments are exercising greater control over the semiconductor supply chain. This increased oversight can be attributed to the supply chain’s strategic importance and the escalating geopolitical tensions.

Impact on ASML Holding

ASML Holding NV, a Netherlands-based company, felt the immediate impact of this decision, with its shares declining in premarket trading in New York. The Dutch government ‘partially revoked’ its export license to ship the NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography machines to China. Despite ASML’s reassurances that these restrictions will not ‘have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023,’ its shares were down by 2% in premarket trading. The company’s American depositary receipts also dropped over 3% in intraday trading following the restriction on exporting some of its products to China.

Geopolitical Tensions and The Semiconductor Industry

These developments occur against the backdrop of the Biden administration announcing tighter trade restrictions on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence chips. The U.S. has also increased restrictions on certain tech exports to China. This has resulted in geopolitical tensions in the semiconductor industry. Despite the decline, ASML Holding N.V. ADRs have gained more than 30% over the past year. The semiconductor giant has maintained its commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations, including export control legislation in the countries in which they operate.