RPWL Announces True Live Crime Live Album, Celebrating Prog Mastery at De Boerderij

German progressive rock stalwarts RPWL are set to captivate audiences once again with their latest live album, True Live Crime, scheduled for release on April 12. The album, a testament to the band's electrifying performances, was recorded at the iconic Dutch venue De Boerderij in Zoetermeer, highlighting a tour that celebrated their 2023 album, Crime Scene. A newly released live clip of 'Another Life Beyond Control' offers fans a tantalizing glimpse into the dynamic live experience that awaits.

Stellar Line-Up and Performance

The tour lineup featured RPWL's core members Kaller Wallner on guitar and Yogi Lang on vocals, alongside bassist Markus Grützner, drummer Marc Turiaux, and keyboardist Butsch Keys. Caroline von Brünken and Carmen Tannich provided backing vocals, enriching the band's sound. This ensemble brought the entirety of the Crime Scene album to life on stage, along with a selection of older fan favorites, showcasing the band's versatility and the depth of their musical catalogue.

A Venue with History

De Boerderij, a venue revered in prog rock circles, offered the perfect backdrop for this live recording. Known for its excellent stage facilities and lighting, it has been dubbed the Dutch temple of prog. RPWL's relationship with De Boerderij spans over two decades, marked by mutual respect and a series of memorable performances. This long-standing connection made the venue an ideal choice for capturing True Live Crime.

True Live Crime will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos surround sound, double vinyl, and double CD, catering to audiophiles and collectors alike. The decision to offer such a variety of formats underscores RPWL's commitment to providing fans with a high-quality listening experience, immersing them in the band's complex soundscapes and intricate musical arrangements.