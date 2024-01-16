Royal Netherlands Air Force Receives New Apache Guardian Helicopters

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) has welcomed two new AH-64E, Version 6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters to its fleet. These state-of-the-art attack helicopters have been delivered by the United States, as announced by the US Program Executive Office. The Dutch Air Force received the helicopters at the Woensdrecht Air Base Logistics Center-Woensdrecht (LCW), where they were transported by a US Air Force C-17 for initial inspection and inventory.

Part of a Larger Order

These two helicopters are merely a fraction of a larger order placed by the Netherlands. The country has commissioned a total of 28 Apache Guardians, all manufactured by aviation industry leader, Boeing. The recent delivery takes the RNAF one step closer to completing their entire order.

From AH-64D to AH-64E: A Significant Upgrade

The AH-64E Apaches provided to the RNAF are not entirely new models. Instead, they have been remanufactured from the older AH-64D models. However, every system within the helicopter has been reset, essentially rendering them as new aircraft. The Model E helicopters come equipped with a host of upgrades, including more powerful engines, an improved gearbox, new composite rotor blades, and advanced systems for communication, navigation, sensors, and data correlation. These enhancements significantly boost the pilot's situational awareness and decision-making abilities while in flight.

Having arrived at the LCW, the newly delivered Apache Guardians will now undergo assembly and testing. Once these stages are successfully completed, the helicopters will find their new home at the Gilze-Rijen Air Base. The RNAF expects to receive the remaining helicopters from its order by 2025.