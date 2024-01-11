en English
Business

Riverside Company Sells Stake in E&A Scheer to Platinum Equity

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
The Riverside Company, a leading global private equity firm, has announced the sale of its stake in E&A Scheer and its subsidiary, The Main Rum Company, to Platinum Equity. E&A Scheer, a stalwart in the rum industry since 1712, stands as the world’s largest blender and vendor of premium rum in bulk, famed for their bespoke rum blends and rare, aged rums.

Impressive Strides Under Riverside’s Stewardship

The Riverside Company initiated its investment in E&A Scheer in February 2019. Under its ownership, the rum company witnessed exponential growth, doubling its revenue and EBITDA. Notably, E&A Scheer broadened its customer base, improved profitability by focusing on ultra-premium rum categories, and fortified its footprint in North America.

Apart from financial growth, Riverside also ushered in structural and operational enhancements at E&A Scheer. The company’s management team was strengthened, and digital processes were introduced for more streamlined operations. A significant focus was also placed on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. E&A Scheer incorporated decarbonization strategies, reduced water and waste production, and began offering certified sustainable rums.

Reaping the Fruits of Transformation

The transformative changes under Riverside’s tenure were accompanied by a workforce expansion. The company’s employees doubled, a new corporate headquarters was established, and customer experience centers were inaugurated in Amsterdam and Liverpool.

The sale of E&A Scheer to Platinum Equity is a testament to Riverside’s prowess in the food and beverage sector. This successful exit marks their seventh in the industry in the past two years. Platinum Equity’s acquisition of the rum giant paves the way for additional growth and geographical expansion of E&A Scheer.

Transaction Details and Future Prospects

The successful transaction involved numerous advisors, including William Blair & Rabobank, Allen & Overy, Bain & Company, Deloitte, and PwC. With the new ownership, E&A Scheer is optimistic about its future growth prospects.

Business Europe Netherlands
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

