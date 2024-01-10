Redcare Pharmacy Achieves Record Sales in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Redcare Pharmacy, a leading European e-pharmacy, has reported a record-breaking fourth quarter and a highly successful year in 2023, with sales reaching an all-time high in the company’s history. The group’s sales for Q4 2023 soared to a staggering EUR 531 million, marking a significant increase of 62.1% when compared to the preceding year’s figure of EUR 328 million. The full-year sales skyrocketed to EUR 1.8 billion, up from EUR 1.2 billion in the prior year, hitting the upper limit of the company’s predicted guidance of EUR 1.7-1.8 billion.

Non-Prescription Product Sales Surge

Redcare Pharmacy’s Non-prescription (Non-Rx) product sales witnessed a substantial growth in Q4 2023, increasing by 23.3%, and by an impressive 24.9% for the entire year. According to Olaf Heinrich, the CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, this success can be attributed to new records in growth, improved profitability, high customer satisfaction, and an expanded leadership position in Europe.

DACH and International Segments Experience Robust Growth

The DACH segment, consisting of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, saw a massive 69% increase in Q4 sales, and a solid 55% increase for the full year. The International segment, which includes Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, also recorded robust growth. These figures, which are preliminary and unaudited, are expected to be followed by a comprehensive annual report to be released on March 5, 2024.

A Look at Redcare Pharmacy

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy has established itself as a premier e-pharmacy in Europe. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including prescription drugs in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Redcare Pharmacy places a high emphasis on pharmaceutical safety and comprehensive consultation services. The company has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2016 and became a member of the MDAX selection index on June 19, 2023.