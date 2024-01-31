Precise Biometrics Expands YOUNiQ Visit to Benelux Region

Amsterdam-based Swedish identity software specialist, Precise Biometrics, is making strategic moves to extend its influence beyond the Nordic countries. The company is setting up a dedicated sales team for its facial recognition visitor system, YOUNiQ Visit, in the Benelux region, comprising Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The team is slated to be operational in the first quarter of 2024 and marks a significant step in Precise Biometrics' broader strategy to assert its position in the European visitor system market.

YOUNiQ: A Step Towards Secure Authentication

YOUNiQ Visit, in collaboration with YOUNiQ Access, is utilized to authenticate visitors in a variety of settings, including offices and hotels, using innovative facial recognition technology. Precise Biometrics boasts over 700 clients in the Nordics, with well-known businesses such as Assa Abloy, Alfa Laval, Telia, and Sodexo among its clientele. The transition into the Benelux market forms part of the company's wider strategy to reinforce its standing in the European visitor system market.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

The expansion comes at a time when the company is recovering from a year marked by management changes and losses. However, the company remains optimistic, viewing these challenges as opportunities for growth and development. As a part of its expansion strategy, Precise Biometrics has also entered into a reseller agreement with SystemHouse Solutions in December. This allows the integration of YOUNiQ Access with Integra systems, providing a more comprehensive service to its clients.