en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Pragmatic Play Ltd Expands Partnership with Gaming1: Live Casino Content now on Circus Platform

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Pragmatic Play Ltd Expands Partnership with Gaming1: Live Casino Content now on Circus Platform

In a significant move aimed at enhancing player experiences, Pragmatic Play Ltd, a leading name in digital gaming content, has strengthened its partnership with Gaming1, a renowned land-based and online gaming operator. The collaboration will now extend Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino content to Gaming1’s Circus brand in Belgium and the Netherlands, a decision that is set to reshape the gaming landscape in these regulated European markets.

Pragmatic Play and Gaming1: Powering the Future of Gaming

The expanded partnership signifies a major step forward for both companies, merging their strengths to create an unrivaled gaming experience for Circus’s players. The collaboration will introduce a range of Pragmatic Play’s game show titles, including Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Snakes & Ladders Live, and Treasure Island, to the Circus platform. Moreover, players can also expect to indulge in classic casino games such as blackjack and roulette, alongside unique variants like Auto Mega Roulette, which features an automated roulette wheel for rapid gameplay.

A Winning Hand: Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino Content

The addition of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino content to Circus’s platform serves to enrich the diversity of quality games available to players in Belgium and the Netherlands. Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer of Pragmatic Play, expressed her delight at this development, emphasizing that their Live Casino content, which includes traditional games and unique game shows, will complement their award-winning slots collection at Gaming1’s venues. Cornides looks forward to many more years of successful collaboration with Gaming1.

Gaming1’s Expectations from the Expansion

Katalin Horvarth, Gaming1’s casino director, echoed Cornides’s sentiments, stating that the variety of quality games from Pragmatic Play has been significantly enhanced at their disposal. Known for producing up to eight new slot titles monthly, Pragmatic Play’s multi-product portfolio, which includes Live Casino and bingo games, is accessible through a single API. With this expansion, Pragmatic Play aims to provide an unparalleled gaming experience for players in the regulated European markets.

0
Belgium Business Netherlands
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belgium

See more
5 hours ago
Belgium's Deputy PM Urges Solidarity with South Africa over Gaza Crisis
Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister, Petra De Sutter, has sounded the clarion call for her nation to align with South Africa in addressing the deepening crisis in Gaza. In a move that reflects the escalating international concern over the situation, De Sutter has accused Israel of potential genocide, urging for a robust response from Belgium at
Belgium's Deputy PM Urges Solidarity with South Africa over Gaza Crisis
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 day ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 day ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Artist Brings 'The Simpsons' to Life with AI: A Glimpse into a Possible Live-Action Future
9 hours ago
Artist Brings 'The Simpsons' to Life with AI: A Glimpse into a Possible Live-Action Future
Woxsen University Hosts Former Belgian PM Yves Leterme at 'India-EU Higher Education' Conclave
18 hours ago
Woxsen University Hosts Former Belgian PM Yves Leterme at 'India-EU Higher Education' Conclave
Larian Studios Teases New Project: Fan Anticipation Mounts
1 day ago
Larian Studios Teases New Project: Fan Anticipation Mounts
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
51 seconds
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
1 min
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
4 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
5 mins
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
5 mins
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
6 mins
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
7 mins
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
7 mins
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
59 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app