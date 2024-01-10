Pragmatic Play Ltd Expands Partnership with Gaming1: Live Casino Content now on Circus Platform

In a significant move aimed at enhancing player experiences, Pragmatic Play Ltd, a leading name in digital gaming content, has strengthened its partnership with Gaming1, a renowned land-based and online gaming operator. The collaboration will now extend Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino content to Gaming1’s Circus brand in Belgium and the Netherlands, a decision that is set to reshape the gaming landscape in these regulated European markets.

Pragmatic Play and Gaming1: Powering the Future of Gaming

The expanded partnership signifies a major step forward for both companies, merging their strengths to create an unrivaled gaming experience for Circus’s players. The collaboration will introduce a range of Pragmatic Play’s game show titles, including Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Snakes & Ladders Live, and Treasure Island, to the Circus platform. Moreover, players can also expect to indulge in classic casino games such as blackjack and roulette, alongside unique variants like Auto Mega Roulette, which features an automated roulette wheel for rapid gameplay.

A Winning Hand: Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino Content

The addition of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino content to Circus’s platform serves to enrich the diversity of quality games available to players in Belgium and the Netherlands. Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer of Pragmatic Play, expressed her delight at this development, emphasizing that their Live Casino content, which includes traditional games and unique game shows, will complement their award-winning slots collection at Gaming1’s venues. Cornides looks forward to many more years of successful collaboration with Gaming1.

Gaming1’s Expectations from the Expansion

Katalin Horvarth, Gaming1’s casino director, echoed Cornides’s sentiments, stating that the variety of quality games from Pragmatic Play has been significantly enhanced at their disposal. Known for producing up to eight new slot titles monthly, Pragmatic Play’s multi-product portfolio, which includes Live Casino and bingo games, is accessible through a single API. With this expansion, Pragmatic Play aims to provide an unparalleled gaming experience for players in the regulated European markets.