Business

PCM Trials Acquires Clinical Trial Service, Expanding Global Reach

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
PCM Trials Acquires Clinical Trial Service, Expanding Global Reach

PCM Trials, the Denver-based company renowned for its provision of mobile research nurses for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), has announced that it has acquired Clinical Trial Service (CTS), its long-standing partner based in the Netherlands. This acquisition is a significant step forward for PCM Trials in enhancing its global presence, extending its reach to over 80 countries.

Acquisition Boosts Global Presence

The acquisition of CTS, a company with more than three decades of experience in the field, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to PCM Trials, including a network of over 40 mobile nurse partners. This will empower PCM Trials to conduct DCTs with a nuanced understanding of various countries’ markets, cultures, and regulatory requirements.

Enhancing Project Management and Nursing Services

The merger between these two companies is set to streamline project management and nursing services, thereby improving patient retention and diversity for global clinical trials. Despite the acquisition, CTS will continue to operate under its brand and with its current staff in the Netherlands. This aligns with PCM Trials’ mission of providing a more direct nursing model and simplifying the contracting process.

Driving Innovation and Outcomes

The combined expertise of PCM Trials and CTS, which together totals nearly 50 years, is anticipated to drive innovative solutions and better outcomes for both customers and patients. As part of this vision, PCM Trials invites inquiries for upcoming trials through their email.

Netherlands
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

