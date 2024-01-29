Paques Biomaterials Secures €14 Million in Funding to Propel Sustainable Plastic Production

Paques Biomaterials, the Netherlands-based company that specializes in creating sustainable alternatives to fossil plastics, has successfully raised 14 million euros in a new funding round. The funding was led by Invest-NL and NOM, bolstering confidence in the firm's innovative and circular approach to biomaterial production.

Investment Fuels Growth

The investment will fuel the construction of the Caleyda Extraction Facility in Emmen. This new facility will focus on extracting high-quality biopolymers that are entirely biodegradable and do not contribute to microplastic pollution, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future. The broader vision of the company includes a large-scale extraction plant with an ambitious annual production target of 6 million kilograms of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).

A Decade of Innovation

For the past decade, Paques Biomaterials has been developing its innovative technology, using bacteria to convert organic residual flows into PHA. Progressing from lab and pilot testing to a demonstration installation in Dordrecht in 2022, the company has consistently proven its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Further collaborations with multiple organizations in 2023 aim to refine this technology.

Leadership's Vision

Joost Paques and Rene Rozendal, co-founders of the company, have expressed gratitude for the investor confidence and view this funding as an opportunity to scale up their technology. Emphasizing that there is still room for new investors who are interested in sustainable raw materials, the company is open to further partnerships. Sytze Hellinga, NOM's investment manager, praised the founders for their determination and sees a significant opportunity in the expanding PHA market.