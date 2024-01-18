en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OWC Secures Contract to Aid Dutch Government in Offshore Wind Farm Tender

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
OWC Secures Contract to Aid Dutch Government in Offshore Wind Farm Tender

Renewable energy consultancy OWC has been subcontracted by Denmark-based DHI to provide specialist bid advisory services to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for the IJmuiden Ver Offshore Wind Farm Zone in the Dutch North Sea. The IJmuiden Ver Zone, divided into three sites: Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, is poised to significantly boost the Dutch electricity grid.

Assessing Wind Potential

The consultancy will support DHI and the Dutch authorities in identifying the wind resource potential at the designated sites ahead of a competitive tender. The tender process for the Alpha and Beta sites will open on February 29, 2024, and close on March 28, 2024. The Gamma site tender is slated for 2025. The projects have an estimated capacity to supply approximately 4GW of power to the Dutch electricity grid, with an additional 2GW from the Gamma wind farm site.

OWC’s office in Germany, along with consultants based in Rotterdam, carried out the work for RVO. Okan Sargin, OWC’s head of wind and site, emphasized the firm’s extensive experience in supporting offshore wind tendering processes globally with various specialized technical and advisory services. OWC has a successful track record, having supported 24% of winning bids in the 2022 Scotwind tender.

0
Business Energy Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
In a significant move aimed at stimulating job growth, Uzbekistan’s President has approved a resolution titled “On the program for creating new jobs and promoting employment for 2024.” Designed to bolster the economy by incentivizing micro-firms and small enterprises, the resolution introduces substantial tax benefits for businesses that contribute to job creation. Stimulating Job Creation
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
21 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
21 mins ago
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
7 mins ago
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
7 mins ago
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
10 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
19 seconds
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
1 min
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
3 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
3 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
6 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
7 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
7 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
7 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app