OWC Secures Contract to Aid Dutch Government in Offshore Wind Farm Tender

Renewable energy consultancy OWC has been subcontracted by Denmark-based DHI to provide specialist bid advisory services to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for the IJmuiden Ver Offshore Wind Farm Zone in the Dutch North Sea. The IJmuiden Ver Zone, divided into three sites: Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, is poised to significantly boost the Dutch electricity grid.

Assessing Wind Potential

The consultancy will support DHI and the Dutch authorities in identifying the wind resource potential at the designated sites ahead of a competitive tender. The tender process for the Alpha and Beta sites will open on February 29, 2024, and close on March 28, 2024. The Gamma site tender is slated for 2025. The projects have an estimated capacity to supply approximately 4GW of power to the Dutch electricity grid, with an additional 2GW from the Gamma wind farm site.

OWC’s office in Germany, along with consultants based in Rotterdam, carried out the work for RVO. Okan Sargin, OWC’s head of wind and site, emphasized the firm’s extensive experience in supporting offshore wind tendering processes globally with various specialized technical and advisory services. OWC has a successful track record, having supported 24% of winning bids in the 2022 Scotwind tender.