Netherlands

Overtourism Post-Pandemic: A Call for Sustainable Travel Practices

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm EST
Overtourism Post-Pandemic: A Call for Sustainable Travel Practices

In the wake of the global health crisis, the world has witnessed a significant resurgence in tourism, with cities like Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice grappling with the impact of overtourism. As people worldwide began to regain their freedom to travel, popular tourist destinations have become inundated with visitors, leading to a strain on public resources and posing potential threats to the quality of life for local residents. This phenomenon, while economically beneficial, raises important questions about the sustainability of tourism and the measures needed to manage the influx of tourists.

The Surge in Post-Pandemic Tourism

The Acropolis in Athens, a site of historical significance, has experienced an overwhelming surge in tourism during the summer months. To manage the influx, Greece instituted a new booking system to control visitor numbers and abate the looming issue of overtourism. Similarly, urban centers such as Amsterdam, Bali, Barcelona, Miami, Paris, Phuket, and Venice have seen a significant increase in tourist traffic since the pandemic’s conclusion. However, the influx has not been without its challenges. Overcrowding, particularly from cruise ship passengers, has had a profound impact on local infrastructure and environment, threatening the charm and authenticity these destinations are renowned for.

Overtourism: A Double-Edged Sword

Overtourism presents a paradoxical dilemma. On one hand, it brings economic prosperity; the tourism sector contributed a staggering 1.6 trillion to Europe’s economy in 2022 and provided employment for 34.7 million people. On the other hand, it risks making cities unlivable for locals, pollutes beaches and seas, and can erode the cultural fabric that initially attracted tourists. Consequently, many governments and local councils have been impelled to implement measures to limit visitors or divert them to less popular areas. Some have even introduced tourist taxes to fund infrastructure improvements and affordable housing projects.

The Future of Tourism: Sustainable Practices

The post-pandemic surge in tourism has underscored the necessity for sustainable practices in the industry. The causes of overtourism are multifaceted, ranging from residents capitalizing on the booming sector by renting out spare rooms, to social media influencers promoting iconic places, and a lack of adequate regulation by local and national governments. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of overtourism, the focus must shift towards sustainable tourism, one that respects local communities, preserves the environment, and continues to provide economic benefits.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

