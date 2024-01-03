Oranje School Reopens Post-Renovation: Enhanced Learning Environment Promised

In a significant development, the Oranje School in Philipsburg has reopened its doors, marking the end of intensive renovation works that had kept its classrooms closed for over a month. The project, which was announced by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Rodolphe Samuel, aimed to enhance the safety and comfort of the learning environment for both students and teachers.

Comprehensive Renovations for Improved Learning Environment

One of the key aspects of the renovation was the comprehensive repair of the school’s roof, a crucial component in ensuring the safety of the school community. The repairs were necessitated due to the previous state of the roof, which posed potential hazards to the school’s occupants. However, the completion of these repairs signifies a more secure environment where pupils can focus solely on their education.

In addition to the roof repairs, the renovation also included the installation of air-conditioning units in all classrooms. This move is a significant step towards improving the comfort of the learning environment. The new air-conditioning units will provide a much-needed respite from the tropical heat, enabling students and teachers to concentrate better on their academic tasks.

Temporary Shift to Remote Learning

The extensive renovations required a temporary shift to remote learning for some classes during December. This move was made to ensure that the learning process was not disrupted while the renovations were underway. Students and teachers adapted to the change, continuing their teaching and learning processes in the virtual space.

Appreciation and Forward Outlook

Minister Samuel expressed his satisfaction with the project’s outcome, stating the renovations were completed successfully and on schedule. He conveyed gratitude towards the school’s staff, parents, and students for their patience and understanding during the temporary disruptions. The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a high-quality educational environment for all students. In this spirit, he welcomed the school community back to the renovated and better-equipped facility, promising a conducive learning atmosphere.