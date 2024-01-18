OnePlanet Research Center's 'Digital Orchard': Digitizing the Expertise of Retiring Growers

The OnePlanet Research Center, a collaborative initiative between Wageningen University & Research, Radboud University, Radboudumc, and imec, is embarking on a revolutionary project to digitize the extensive knowledge of retiring expert growers. By creating digital twins of real orchards and crop management decisions, the center aims to preserve the invaluable pruning expertise of these growers and prepare the industry for future food production challenges.

Advertisment

Unveiling the 'Digital Orchard'

The center's research programme, aptly named 'Digital Orchard', has a particular focus on apple orchards. The objective is to use cutting-edge technology, including stereo vision with two single RGB cameras, LiDAR for georeferencing, and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology, to create robust sensor suites. These sensor suites can be mounted on vehicles or drones and are utilized to scan orchards multiple times annually.

Monitoring Growth and Evaluating Pruning Impact

The comprehensive scans monitor tree and fruit growth and assess the impact of pruning. This meticulous data collection from the digital twins forms the basis for the development of models that accurately mimic human pruning decisions. These models are then used to train autonomous robotic pruners, a move that could revolutionize the industry.

The ultimate goal of OnePlanet is to achieve precision pruning, which could significantly increase fruit yield and decrease labor costs. However, the potential of this technology extends beyond pruning. It holds tremendous promise for disease and yield prediction, precision spraying, and could even be adapted to work with a variety of other fruits and berries.