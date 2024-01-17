Offshore Wind Giants ESVAGT and Vestas Strengthen Partnership with New Service Operation Vessel

ESVAGT and Vestas, long-time collaborators in the offshore wind sector, are embarking on a new chapter in their partnership. The duo has announced the construction of a new Service Operation Vessel (SOV), marking the sixth purpose-built vessel dedicated to Vestas. This development is a testament to their enduring relationship that began in 2010, and an embodiment of their commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure.

A New Era of Wind Energy

The new SOV is scheduled to enter service in 2026 and will operate under a 15-year contract, with options for extension. This arrangement is in line with Vestas' service agreement for the EcoWende wind farm, ensuring optimal and efficient turbine performance. The EcoWende wind farm is a paradigm of environmental consciousness, designed to meet several non-price criteria set by the Dutch government for wind farm development.

Ecological Responsibility in Focus

Among the innovative measures featured at EcoWende is the creation of a bird corridor within the wind farm layout. This unique design element increases hub height to provide more vertical space for birds, a thoughtful provision aimed at reducing potential wildlife disturbances. Additionally, the wind farm incorporates bird and bat detection and deterrence systems into the turbine design, further highlighting the commitment to ecological sustainability in this renewable energy endeavor.

This contract strengthens the bond between ESVAGT and Vestas, two industry leaders who share a vision for a sustainable future. ESVAGT, a dedicated provider of safety and support at sea, is a market leader within offshore wind solutions. Vestas, on the other hand, is a global energy company specializing in wind power.