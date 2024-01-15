Nyrstar Suspends Budel Zinc Smelting Operations Amid High Energy Costs

In a move that resonates with the current global economic climate, Nyrstar, a zinc smelting company fully owned by Trafigura, has declared a halt to its Budel zinc smelting operations in the Netherlands. The suspension, slated to begin from the second half of the current month, is attributed to escalating energy costs and a market scenario that continues to worsen.

A Temporary Halt or A Sign of Times?

The decision to suspend operations doesn’t entail a complete shutdown. Instead, the company will place the operations on ‘care and maintenance’. This implies a halt in production, but continuation of maintenance operations to ensure that the facility remains in a condition to resume operations in the future. It’s a safety measure, a strategic pause, allowing the company to navigate through these challenging times without permanent cessation.

The Dutch Policy and Its Impact

Interestingly, the company has cited the Dutch government’s discontinuation of support measures for energy-intensive industries as a particular setback for the Budel operations. The withdrawal of support has rendered continued production at the site economically unviable. It’s a clear example of how governmental policies can impact industrial operations, and in turn, the global economy.

The Bigger Picture

Budel’s smelter, boasting a capacity of 315,000 metric tons per year, has been operating flexibly since the final quarter of 2021. This suspension by Nyrstar is not an isolated incident. It follows a similar strategy the company adopted in November when it temporarily closed two zinc mines in Tennessee, USA, due to weak prices and inflation. The series of suspensions reflect the larger challenges industries are grappling with in the current economic landscape.