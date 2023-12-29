en English
Fashion

Noah Altink’s TikTok Video Sparks Generational Debate Over Scarf Styles

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:16 pm EST
Fashion stylist and TikTok user, Noah Altink, known as noahaltink on the platform, has stirred up a storm, igniting a generational debate over the ‘correct’ way to wear a scarf. The 26-year-old Dutchman’s video, demonstrating the differing scarf-wearing styles of Millennials and Generation Z, has garnered over 4.2 million views, sparking a lively discussion amongst the viewers.

Millennials Vs Gen Z: A Scarf Showdown

According to Altink’s video, Millennials tend to double their scarves and pull them through a loop. In contrast, Gen Zers adopt a different method – pulling the scarf from behind, tying it around the neck, and loosening it to pull the ends through the neck area. This seemingly mundane observation has led to an unexpected debate, with viewers dividing along generational lines, either expressing frustration at the division or playfully defending their preferred scarf-wearing style.

TikTok Video Sparks Debate

Altink didn’t stop at merely showcasing the differences. In a follow-up TikTok, he went on to claim that the Gen Z method is actually the ‘correct’ way to wear a scarf, even demonstrating how it could be turned into a head wrap. This sparked further discussion, and the comments section of the videos became a hotbed of debate, with some agreeing with Altink and others standing by their traditional methods.

This is not the first time that generational differences have been spotlighted through fashion choices. Earlier, influencer Jordan Harper faced criticism for her sunglasses-wearing style, sparking a similar debate.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

