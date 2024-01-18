Neways Strengthens Microelectronics Foothold with Sencio Acquisition

Neways, the international technology heavyweight with a strong foothold in semiconductor, connectivity, and smart mobility sectors, has announced the successful culmination of its acquisition of Sencio, a Nijmegen-based leader in advanced packaging for smart sensing and actuation applications. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Neways' ambitious growth trajectory, fortifying its standing in the arena of microelectronics technology.
Rebranding and Future Operation
In the wake of this acquisition, Sencio will undergo a rebranding exercise and henceforth be known as Neways Advanced Microsystems. Despite the change in identity, the company will maintain its operational base in Nijmegen, continuing its manufacturing pursuits in specialized cleanrooms—a facet that has earned it global recognition.
CEO Perspectives on the Acquisition
Hans Bthker, the CEO of Neways, voiced the company's strategic vision behind this acquisition. He stressed that substantial investments have been made in technology as part of their commitment to serve as an innovation ally for their demanding clientele. The integration of Sencio into their corporate family is anticipated to bolster their market standing in microelectronics and augment their service offerings for both Neways' and Sencio's customers.
Reflecting on the acquisition, Oliver Maiwald, the CEO of Sencio, expressed his excitement about this new chapter. He emphasized that the merger with Neways will equip them with the capacity to provide a comprehensive array of advanced microelectronics services to an expanded customer base.