New Method Estimates Maximum Induced Earthquake Magnitude in Underground Reservoirs

The exploration of our planet’s underground resources has always been accompanied by the looming threat of earthquakes. A recent study has shed light on how we can estimate the maximum possible induced earthquake magnitude resulting from fluid extraction in flat underground reservoirs. This approach takes into account all earthquakes within the reservoir layer, attributing them to production activities, and uses the Lower Bound (LB) statistic to describe their frequency-magnitude distribution.

A New Approach to Estimating Induced Earthquake Magnitude

The LB statistic is similar to the truncated Gutenberg-Richter law but incorporates an upper magnitude limit. This method’s application on the Groningen gas field, the largest gas field in Western Europe, resulted in a maximum possible induced magnitude of MY 4. This finding sits at the lower end of previous estimates, adding a new perspective to the ongoing discussions on seismic risks associated with gas extraction.

Triggering Larger Tectonic Earthquakes

The study also delved into the possibility of triggering larger tectonic earthquakes at Groningen. It concluded that the probability of triggering earthquakes up to Mw 5.5, given the gas field’s extensive production history, could be significant—up to 30%. However, the research also suggests that the Groningen gas field is inherently stable, implying that the physical conditions required to trigger larger tectonic earthquakes may not exist.

Reservoir Geometry, Stress Drops, and Rupture Lengths

In the pursuit of accuracy, the analysis factored in reservoir geometry, stress drops, and rupture lengths, which led to the estimation of maximum possible magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. This range is consistent with the magnitudes observed in the field. The LB statistic was applied to the Groningen seismicity catalog and compared to the classical Gutenberg-Richter (GR) statistic. The LB statistic, which includes an upper limit on magnitudes, was found to be a better fit for the observed data according to the Akaike Information Criterion.

The study underlines the importance of incorporating reservoir and rupture geometries in seismic risk assessments for geo-technological operations. It also reinforces the idea that observed seismicity in Groningen is likely exclusively induced, with an upper magnitude limit around M 4. This crucial research brings us a step closer to understanding the full scope of the risks associated with the exploitation of underground reservoirs, providing a solid foundation for future studies and safety measures.