en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

New Method Estimates Maximum Induced Earthquake Magnitude in Underground Reservoirs

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
New Method Estimates Maximum Induced Earthquake Magnitude in Underground Reservoirs

The exploration of our planet’s underground resources has always been accompanied by the looming threat of earthquakes. A recent study has shed light on how we can estimate the maximum possible induced earthquake magnitude resulting from fluid extraction in flat underground reservoirs. This approach takes into account all earthquakes within the reservoir layer, attributing them to production activities, and uses the Lower Bound (LB) statistic to describe their frequency-magnitude distribution.

A New Approach to Estimating Induced Earthquake Magnitude

The LB statistic is similar to the truncated Gutenberg-Richter law but incorporates an upper magnitude limit. This method’s application on the Groningen gas field, the largest gas field in Western Europe, resulted in a maximum possible induced magnitude of MY 4. This finding sits at the lower end of previous estimates, adding a new perspective to the ongoing discussions on seismic risks associated with gas extraction.

Triggering Larger Tectonic Earthquakes

The study also delved into the possibility of triggering larger tectonic earthquakes at Groningen. It concluded that the probability of triggering earthquakes up to Mw 5.5, given the gas field’s extensive production history, could be significant—up to 30%. However, the research also suggests that the Groningen gas field is inherently stable, implying that the physical conditions required to trigger larger tectonic earthquakes may not exist.

Reservoir Geometry, Stress Drops, and Rupture Lengths

In the pursuit of accuracy, the analysis factored in reservoir geometry, stress drops, and rupture lengths, which led to the estimation of maximum possible magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. This range is consistent with the magnitudes observed in the field. The LB statistic was applied to the Groningen seismicity catalog and compared to the classical Gutenberg-Richter (GR) statistic. The LB statistic, which includes an upper limit on magnitudes, was found to be a better fit for the observed data according to the Akaike Information Criterion.

The study underlines the importance of incorporating reservoir and rupture geometries in seismic risk assessments for geo-technological operations. It also reinforces the idea that observed seismicity in Groningen is likely exclusively induced, with an upper magnitude limit around M 4. This crucial research brings us a step closer to understanding the full scope of the risks associated with the exploitation of underground reservoirs, providing a solid foundation for future studies and safety measures.

0
Environmental Science Netherlands Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
4 hours ago
Raintree Foundation and SCF Launch Biodiversity Course for Pune University Students
Two prominent conservation organizations, the Raintree Foundation and the Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), have joined forces in a pioneering initiative for biodiversity education. They have launched a 15-Day Certificate Course in Peoples’ Biodiversity Register (PBR) development for postgraduate students at Fergusson College, an esteemed institution affiliated with Pune University. Learning About Biodiversity and Human Interaction
Raintree Foundation and SCF Launch Biodiversity Course for Pune University Students
EFI Foundation Advocates Regional Hub Approach to Carbon Capture
15 hours ago
EFI Foundation Advocates Regional Hub Approach to Carbon Capture
DiCaprio's Dire Warning: Climate Predictions, Political Inaction, and Stewardship
16 hours ago
DiCaprio's Dire Warning: Climate Predictions, Political Inaction, and Stewardship
Quality Street Packaging Change Sparks Viral Backlash and Mixed Responses
9 hours ago
Quality Street Packaging Change Sparks Viral Backlash and Mixed Responses
T2M-IP Unveils New DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores
10 hours ago
T2M-IP Unveils New DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores
India's Solar Observatory Aditya L1: A Significant Milestone in Space Exploration
14 hours ago
India's Solar Observatory Aditya L1: A Significant Milestone in Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
4 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
4 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
5 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
5 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
5 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
6 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
7 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
7 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
7 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app