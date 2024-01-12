en English
Netherlands

Neuroscience Study Unmasks Role of Chandelier Cells in Reaction to Unexpected Events

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Neuroscience Study Unmasks Role of Chandelier Cells in Reaction to Unexpected Events

Scientists from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience have unearthed pivotal insights into a specific type of brain cell, the chandelier cells. These cells, named for their distinctive shape resembling a chandelier, leap into hyperactivity in unanticipated situations. The ground-breaking study, helmed by Koen Seignette from Christiaan Levelt’s lab, in partnership with the Kole and Roelfsema labs, has been the first to comprehensively examine these unique cells and their behavior.

Unveiling the Chandelier Cells

Through the development of an advanced mouse model that labels chandelier cells with a vibrant fluorescent marker, the research team was able to observe these cells in real time. This game-changing technique particularly spotlighted the cells’ activity in the visual cortex when confronted with unexpected stimuli. The study revealed that chandelier cells fired rapidly when the mice, navigating a virtual tunnel, found the movement of the tunnel abruptly halted while they continued to run.

Adaptability of Chandelier Cells

Furthermore, this study unveiled an astonishing aspect of chandelier cells: their adaptability. These cells showcased plasticity, implying their ability to modify their activity level over time in response to repeated exposure to unexpected events. This adaptation manifested at the synaptic level with noticeable structural changes. This phenomenon of neuronal plasticity is a cornerstone of learning and memory.

Challenging Pre-existing Beliefs

In a significant departure from previously held assumptions, the research also highlighted the weak influence of chandelier cells on pyramidal cells, another type of brain cell. This finding opens up a new avenue of understanding the intricate network of connections and influences between different brain cells. It also underscores the potential role of chandelier cells in learning from unexpected experiences, by offering the necessary plasticity to update insights.

Unquestionably, this research heralds a leap forward in neuroscience, reshaping our understanding of the brain’s response to sudden, unexpected situations. As we continue to explore the brain’s magnificent complexity, these findings about the chandelier cells shine a light on the path to comprehending how we learn and adapt in an ever-changing world.

Netherlands Science & Technology
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

