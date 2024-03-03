Netherlands Pledges Support for Nigeria's 2030 Universal Health Coverage Goal

In a significant move towards enhancing global healthcare, the Kingdom of Netherlands has committed to supporting Nigeria's ambitious goal to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. This commitment was highlighted during a high-profile trade mission and healthcare business collaboration forum, aiming to fortify ties between Dutch companies and Nigerian healthcare stakeholders, addressing key healthcare requirements in Nigeria.

The event, a collaborative effort by PharmAccess, the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), witnessed the participation of notable Dutch companies such as AidX Medical B.V., AshCure Pharma B.V., and several others. Dutch Vice Minister for Public Health, Marjolijn Sonnema, emphasized the importance of a global perspective on healthcare, highlighting the necessity to build resilience against infectious diseases without the constraints of traditional borders.

Boosting Nigeria's Healthcare Sector

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Abuja, Wouter Plomp, underscored the critical need for quality healthcare inputs in Nigeria. With over 200 million people, the focus was on enhancing primary healthcare centers and specialized facilities. The Nigerian government's efforts to curb outbound medical tourism and stimulate investment in the domestic healthcare sector were acknowledged, with the Netherlands expressing readiness to contribute to these goals.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain Initiative, Abdu Mukhtar, assured of the Federal government's commitment to providing an enabling environment for the public and private sectors. The event showcased the potential of digital transformative technologies for UHC, with Njide Ndili of PharmAccess and Dr. Pamela Ajayi of the HFN highlighting the immense opportunities within Nigeria's Healthcare Value Chain, especially for the private sector.