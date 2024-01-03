en English
Agriculture

Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trade and Knowledge Exchange

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trade and Knowledge Exchange

As the sun set over the Dutch skyline, the Agricultural Work Group of the Netherlands and Kenya concluded their meeting in April 2023. The event marked a significant milestone in the bilateral partnership that has fostered a robust exchange of agricultural knowledge, expertise, and technology between the two nations. The collaboration, which has weathered the challenges of the global pandemic, has seen several notable achievements, including the launch of the Potato Signal Guidebook, training of Kenyan experts in diagnostic bacteriology, seminars on poultry health, and the introduction of the Poultry Signals Handbook.

Electronic Certification: A Step towards Enhanced Trade

A major achievement of this partnership was the launch of Ephyto, an electronic certification system designed to bolster agricultural trade. This innovative system was one of the key topics discussed during the in-person meeting held in the Netherlands. Co-chaired by delegation heads Mr. Harry Kimtai and Marcel van Raaij, the meeting facilitated discussions on electronic certification and other mutual interests in agriculture.

Exploring Dutch Agricultural Enterprises

In addition to the formal discussions, the delegates had the opportunity to visit prominent Dutch agricultural enterprises. These included The Greenery, Royal FloraHolland, a dairy farm, CRV Dairy Breeding Center, and seed producers like Agrico and Enza Zaden. These visits offered the delegation practical insights into agrologistics, phytosanitary protocols, dairy farming, and seed production, all crucial components of a thriving agricultural industry.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Agricultural Trade

Despite the decline in Kenya’s exports to the European Union (EU) in the third quarter of 2023, the visit solidified the commitment of both countries to continue fostering sustainable agricultural trade. A follow-up meeting is scheduled in Kenya for 2024, underlining the shared commitment to sustainable development, labor rights, the environment, and climate action. This upcoming event holds promise for further collaboration and mutual growth, especially with the long-negotiated Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) awaiting ratification by the European parliament, which would give Kenya tariff-free access to the EU market.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

