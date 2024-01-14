Netherlands Engulfed in Tension After Far-Right Activist Burns Koran

The Netherlands is grappling with rising tensions following a provocative act by Edwin Wagensveld, an activist associated with the far-right anti-Islam group Pegida, who set a copy of the Koran on fire.

This incident has triggered violent clashes between immigrant groups and Dutch law enforcement, igniting a national debate on freedom of expression and religious tolerance.

In the wake of Wagensveld’s act, violent confrontations erupted between a group of immigrants and Dutch police officers.

The situation escalated to such an extent that the mayor of Arnhem had to issue an emergency order. Wagensveld, who has faced previous arrests and controversy for actions such as tearing up a Koran and insulting Muslims, was placed under police protection.