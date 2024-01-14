en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Netherlands

Netherlands Engulfed in Tension After Far-Right Activist Burns Koran

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Netherlands Engulfed in Tension After Far-Right Activist Burns Koran

The Netherlands is grappling with rising tensions following a provocative act by Edwin Wagensveld, an activist associated with the far-right anti-Islam group Pegida, who set a copy of the Koran on fire.

This incident has triggered violent clashes between immigrant groups and Dutch law enforcement, igniting a national debate on freedom of expression and religious tolerance.

In the wake of Wagensveld’s act, violent confrontations erupted between a group of immigrants and Dutch police officers.

The situation escalated to such an extent that the mayor of Arnhem had to issue an emergency order. Wagensveld, who has faced previous arrests and controversy for actions such as tearing up a Koran and insulting Muslims, was placed under police protection.

0
Netherlands Society
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Netherlands

See more
3 hours ago
Conflict Erupts at PEGIDA's Quran Burning Demonstration in the Netherlands
Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA), orchestrated a Quran burning demonstration in the Netherlands, rousing a contentious altercation with a group that sought to intervene. The demonstration, sanctioned by the Arnhem municipality, ended in a scuffle with law enforcement, leading to three arrests for non-compliance and inflicting
Conflict Erupts at PEGIDA's Quran Burning Demonstration in the Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
20 hours ago
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
Hong Kong Family Trades City Life for High Seas Adventure
20 hours ago
Hong Kong Family Trades City Life for High Seas Adventure
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
15 hours ago
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience
15 hours ago
Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
15 hours ago
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
1 min
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
3 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
3 mins
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
4 mins
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
4 mins
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
5 mins
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
6 mins
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
8 mins
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
10 mins
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
14 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app