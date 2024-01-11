en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Momentum Acquires Horizon Telecom: A Boost to Global Voice and Managed Network Services

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Momentum Acquires Horizon Telecom: A Boost to Global Voice and Managed Network Services

In a strategic move that amplifies its global voice and managed network footprint, Momentum, a global managed services provider, has successfully completed the acquisition of Horizon Telecom, a next-gen managed services provider based in the Netherlands. Announced on January 9, 2024, this acquisition propels Momentum’s commitment to providing comprehensive global solutions and further cements its position as a leader in the communications industry.

Strengthening the Services Portfolio

This acquisition is not just a business expansion. It enriches Momentum’s services portfolio, particularly in the domains of enterprise voice, Microsoft Teams, SD-WAN, and managed network solutions. Horizon Telecom, being the seventh company acquired by Momentum, marks a key step in solidifying a strong presence in the European market and serves as a launch pad for further international expansion.

Boosting Global Voice Offering

Significantly, the acquisition expands Momentum’s ability to provide PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) replacement services across 72 countries and extends its number availability to over 150 countries. This strategic move boosts its global voice offering, a critical factor in today’s interconnected world where seamless communication across borders is paramount.

Continuity and Leadership

Post-acquisition, Horizon will continue to operate under its existing brand, and its leaders, Jellesma and Kamper, will remain to spearhead the European division of the combined entity. This continuity in leadership and brand identity can potentially foster seamless integration and maintain the trust of existing customers.

0
Business Europe Netherlands
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
At the 2024 Detroit Policy Conference, a critical discussion unfolded around the necessity for increased funding in higher education and the significance of collaboration between academic institutions and the business community. The panel, led by Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark, comprised noted personalities such as Russ Kavalhuna, President of Henry Ford College, Bill Pink, President of
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment
8 mins ago
Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
9 mins ago
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
Open Access: Revolutionizing Community Development Finance Through Diversity
4 mins ago
Open Access: Revolutionizing Community Development Finance Through Diversity
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape
4 mins ago
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape
Jim Cramer's Advisory: Monitor Major Banks' Earnings in the Upcoming Week
5 mins ago
Jim Cramer's Advisory: Monitor Major Banks' Earnings in the Upcoming Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
13 seconds
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
34 seconds
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
41 seconds
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
1 min
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
2 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
2 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
3 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
3 mins
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
5 mins
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
16 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app