Momentum Acquires Horizon Telecom: A Boost to Global Voice and Managed Network Services

In a strategic move that amplifies its global voice and managed network footprint, Momentum, a global managed services provider, has successfully completed the acquisition of Horizon Telecom, a next-gen managed services provider based in the Netherlands. Announced on January 9, 2024, this acquisition propels Momentum’s commitment to providing comprehensive global solutions and further cements its position as a leader in the communications industry.

Strengthening the Services Portfolio

This acquisition is not just a business expansion. It enriches Momentum’s services portfolio, particularly in the domains of enterprise voice, Microsoft Teams, SD-WAN, and managed network solutions. Horizon Telecom, being the seventh company acquired by Momentum, marks a key step in solidifying a strong presence in the European market and serves as a launch pad for further international expansion.

Boosting Global Voice Offering

Significantly, the acquisition expands Momentum’s ability to provide PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) replacement services across 72 countries and extends its number availability to over 150 countries. This strategic move boosts its global voice offering, a critical factor in today’s interconnected world where seamless communication across borders is paramount.

Continuity and Leadership

Post-acquisition, Horizon will continue to operate under its existing brand, and its leaders, Jellesma and Kamper, will remain to spearhead the European division of the combined entity. This continuity in leadership and brand identity can potentially foster seamless integration and maintain the trust of existing customers.