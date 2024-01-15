Mitsubishi Corp. to Construct World's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

In an ambitious stride towards a carbon-free future, Mitsubishi Corp. is poised to invest an astounding 100 billion yen (about $690 million) in the creation of the world's largest green hydrogen production facility in the Netherlands. The Japanese trading conglomerate's foray into renewable energy is a clear nod to the growing global urgency for sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. The green hydrogen, lauded for its zero carbon dioxide emissions during creation, will be produced via water electrolysis using electricity derived from renewable sources.

Collaboration with Eneco

The mammoth task of managing the construction and operation of the hydrogen plant will fall on the joint venture, Eneco Diamond Hydrogen. This collaborative entity combines the prowess of Mitsubishi and its subsidiary Eneco, a major player in the Dutch renewable energy sector. The project is set to break ground in 2026 with hydrogen production commencing from 2029. The plant will be powered by Eneco's wind farms, promising an installed capacity of just under 7.4 GW.

Setting a New Benchmark in Hydrogen Production

Once operational, the plant is projected to produce an unprecedented 80,000 tonnes of fuel annually, a figure that eclipses the output of the current largest facility by nearly 30 times. This scale of production is expected to significantly reduce the cost of green hydrogen, making it a more accessible and viable energy source for the global market.

With this Netherlands-based project, Mitsubishi Corp. aims to refine its commercialization skills in the production and supply of green hydrogen. The lessons learned will be instrumental in Mitsubishi's plans for further global expansion.