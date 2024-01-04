Maritime Developments Successfully Aids in Submarine Cable Replacement

In a recent demonstration of expertise and precision, Maritime Developments (MDL) successfully aided DEME in replacing a damaged submarine array cable at a wind farm in the southern North Sea. The comprehensive project involved several stages, each executed with utmost efficiency and skill.

Transpooling Array Cables

The project’s scope encompassed the transpooling of array cables between the shore and the vessel. This intricate process was facilitated using MDL’s portable flex-lay equipment and a team of dedicated field service personnel. The operations were meticulously carried out at a quayside facility in the Netherlands, ensuring the smooth progress of the project.

Replacing the Damaged Cable

The first stage of the operation involved loading a new 33-kV submarine array cable, extending 2,400 meters, onto DEME’s support vessel, the Viking Neptun. Subsequently, the vessel sailed to the wind farm and successfully retrieved the damaged cable, which was 2,200 meters long. The team then proceeded to replace the damaged cable with the new one, demonstrating a high level of competence and precision.

Post-Replacement Operations

Following the successful replacement, the Viking Neptun returned to port. Here, MDL managed the transpooling of the excess length of the new cable onto a storage reel. Additionally, the damaged cable was spooled on top of the new cable, prepping it for shipment. This phase of the operation further underscored MDL’s ability to manage complex marine cable operations.

This endeavor not only illuminates the importance of maintaining infrastructure at offshore wind farms but also highlights the proficiency of MDL in handling such multifaceted operations. With this project, MDL continues to establish itself as a reliable partner in supporting marine cable operations worldwide.