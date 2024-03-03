Marcos Kueh: Weaving New Narratives in Art with 'Kenyalang Circus' at ART SG 2024

Meet Marcos Kueh, the Malaysian textile artist currently based in The Hague. Following his first solo exhibition in The Back Room KL last year, he sold his textile works at a range of SGD50,000 - SGD100,000 just last month, at the second edition of ART SG, Southeast Asia's leading international contemporary art fair.

Unconventional Meets Tradition

What first struck me, upon beholding the artist Marcos Kueh's Kenyalang Circus, was how utterly complex it is. A maximalist wonder, Kenyalang Circus consists of eight 'postcards' that have been intricately woven on textiles as an answer (or rather, a much larger question) on home. In conversation with Marcos -- three weeks after he sold his works at ART SG 2024 -- I can't help but ask, before anything else, Why textiles?

"Textiles are so integrated in our lives," says the Sarawak-born, Netherlands-based artist, 28. "It's a very incorporated medium in day-to-day life. So when you're sitting on the sofa, you're actually sitting on textiles. Whatever you're wearing, textiles. In your car, on the train. It's not like a painting where you specifically need to paint. When I look at textiles, it's like, you have this medium driving everything in the world -- including keeping you warm, making sure that your feet are clean and stuff like that, but it's so hidden and invisible."

Exploring Identity and Decolonisation

Textile weaving has long had its roots in Sarawak, but what Marcos intended with Kenyalang Circus is not to simply 'revive' the art form or reiterate the stories of old. Kenyalang Circus is, ultimately, a mishmash of Marcos' cultural identities -- a chaotic glimpse into his home of Sarawak as well as his sense of belonging to the Netherlands, where he uprooted himself four years ago.

"Back when I was doing graphic design, I was already very interested in the local culture in Sarawak," Marcos describes, on the shift in his practice. "So I invested a lot of time researching the local narratives, especially within the crafts. And I got really interested in textiles. That was my first introduction to textile art here in Sarawak."

The Future of Textile Art

It's important to note that in contrast to traditional weaving, which is what inspired Marcos' art, his technique is a modern one: industrial weaving. "Everyone has seen industrial weaving," he says, in the context of his modern, machine-driven art. "It's just that it's never seen in a gallery or a 'fine arts' context. So a lot of people are still very amazed by the technique. I'm hoping that slowly people get used to the medium, so that they are not only seeing my work for the technique but also slowly diving into the conceptual parts of my work. Then I can also be seen as an 'artist' artist, not just a 'developer'. That's something that I think will take time, and a lot of conversation. But I'm hoping that I'll be in this industry for a really long time."