LGBTQIA+ Research Day 2023: Spotlight on Queer Youths in Asylum Processes

On December 8th, the LGBTQIA+ Research Day 2023 became a platform for discussing the overlooked plight of queer youths in asylum processes. The event, a collaborative effort of The Flemish-Dutch LGBTI Research Network, VU Pride, UvA Pride, Utrecht University, and the Centre of Expertise of LGBTQIA+ Issues at the University of Groningen, took place in Utrecht. Elias Tissandier-Nasom, a prominent voice in the LGBTQIA+ rights discourse, shed light on the inadequacies of the current asylum system.

Advertisment

Challenges Faced by LGBTQIA+ Youths

Tissandier-Nasom's presentation was a deep dive into the hurdles confronted by LGBTQIA+ young individuals in the asylum process. He highlighted how their sexual orientation or gender identity often fails to be recognized by asylum adjudicators. This stems from a system that lacks child-specific approaches and operates on the assumption that children cannot have a stable LGBTQIA+ identity.

The Impact of Societal Views

This widely held belief has far-reaching consequences. It leads to an adjudicator's failure to identify queer youths as belonging to a particular social group under the refugee definition. The result is a failure to recognize the harm these individuals face as persecution. As a result, the system fails to provide adequate protection for queer youths seeking asylum. Tissandier-Nasom underscored the negative impact of societal views on children's capacity to form a stable identity on how asylum claims are assessed.

The inadequacies in the asylum process contribute to the erasure of queer youth identity and their protection in asylum procedures. The prevalent societal views, coupled with a system that fails to acknowledge the complexities of their identity, leave these young individuals vulnerable and under-protected.