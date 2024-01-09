Kusters Engineering Unveils Plan for Rural Financial Inclusion at Gujarat Summit

In a bid to foster economic ties and promote financial inclusion in rural India, Dutch firm Kusters Engineering, specializing in banking automation technologies and currency disintegration systems, is among the 45 companies attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. The company’s India representative, Sumit Jain, shed light on their future plans, underscoring the objective to generate job opportunities for engineers across India’s 766 districts.

Kusters Engineering’s Role in Rural Financial Inclusion

Kusters Engineering is set to transform the financial landscape of rural India. Their innovative technology, designed to support financial inclusion, will provide rural populations with machines that can execute money transfers, withdrawals, account openings, transactions, and eKYC procedures, all facilitated by voice commands in local dialects.

Exhibition at the Trade Show

Two of these revolutionary machines are being showcased at the Trade Show exhibition, demonstrating how their technologies can aid cooperative banks, societies, and agricultural credit societies by digitizing operations through self-service kiosks.

Dutch-Indian Economic Relations

Marisa Gerards, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, emphasized the business interests of the Dutch companies in Gujarat, and the potential for reinforcing ties between the Netherlands and India. The summit presents an opportunity for business-to-business contacts, reflecting the burgeoning economic rapport between the two regions.

As part of this growing partnership, Dutch companies are expected to sign potential investment agreements valued at 3.6 billion Euros at the summit, covering sectors such as port, renewable energy, manufacturing, and nutrient products. The Dutch delegation, led by Ambassador Gerards, will also focus on food processing, logistics, maritime, and renewable sectors.

This summit marks the fourth time the Netherlands is participating as a partner country, and the Dutch delegation comprises a total of 158 representatives from 45 companies. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are anticipated to be signed by Dutch companies with multiple ministries and private sectors.