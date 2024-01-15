Kiem-X and BelOrta Partner Up to Venture into New Markets

Belgium-based sprout vegetable nursery, Kiem-X, has embarked on a promising collaboration with the leading fruit and vegetable auction BelOrta as of January 1, 2024. This alliance is a strategic move aimed at expanding into untapped foreign markets and fostering a fresh business dynamic.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite grappling with macroeconomic predicaments like inflation, the energy crisis, and the Ukraine conflict, Kiem-X has reported robust sales. The demand for their specialty sprout vegetables experiences a considerable surge during the holiday season, particularly in the festive and catering sectors. Though these products carry a premium price tag compared to regular vegetables, their appeal during special occasions remains undeterred. Kiem-X's chart-topping offerings are leek, red radish, and red beet sprouts.

In a bid to diversify their portfolio, Kiem-X is also investing in creating innovative products. This endeavor aims to continually surprise consumers and cater to their evolving palate.

BelOrta, in turn, is thrilled to augment its range with sprout vegetables, acknowledging Kiem-X's reputation as a cultivator of high-quality products. The cooperative sees vast potential in this partnership, with growth opportunities primarily in the Dutch and German markets.