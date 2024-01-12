en English
Education

Kenya’s University of Nairobi Appoints Environmentalist Patrick V. Verkooijen as Chancellor

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Kenya’s University of Nairobi Appoints Environmentalist Patrick V. Verkooijen as Chancellor

In a move that brings climate change to the forefront of academia, Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed Dutch environmentalist, Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen, as the new Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN). The appointment, effective immediately, is set for a tenure of five years.

Verkooijen’s Notable Career

Verkooijen, prior to this appointment, has been a prominent figure in the realm of environmentalism. He currently serves as the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), a prominent organization focused on global climate change adaptation. His association with UoN is not new; he has been chairing the Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies at the university.

Verkooijen’s expertise in climate affairs is significant. He has served as the World Bank Group Special Representative on climate change and the head of climate-smart agriculture before taking the helm of GCA. He is also the holder of the Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation Governance at the University of Groningen.

Academic Credentials and Recognition

Verkooijen’s impressive academic credentials include a PhD from Wageningen University, an MPA from Harvard, a Master’s in Philosophy from the University of Amsterdam, and an environmental engineering degree from the University of Utrecht Applied Sciences. In 2022, UoN recognized his significant efforts in promoting climate resilience for Africa with an honorary doctorate. His work also garnered the Green Deal Prize at the 2022 Financial Afrik Awards.

Looking Forward

With this appointment, Verkooijen succeeds Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, who served as UoN’s Chancellor for a decade. His new role signals a strong message about the importance of addressing climate change in educational institutions. As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, the appointment of an environmentalist like Verkooijen to this key academic position emphasizes the crucial role that universities can play in building a sustainable future.

Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

