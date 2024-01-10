Kandt Acquires First All-Electric Crawler Crane, Sets New Benchmark in Foundation Work

Dutch foundation specialist, Kandt, has forayed into the realm of electric machinery with the acquisition of its first all-electric crawler crane. The crane, an 80-tonne Sany SCE800TB-EV, is a notable addition to Kandt's equipment lineup, marking a significant step forward in the company's evolution.

Features of the Sany SCE800TB-EV

The Sany SCE800TB-EV is equipped with a five-section 47-metre main boom, enhanced by a 10.2/17.5-metre bi-fold swingaway extension that can be offset by up to 30 degrees. With a maximum tip height of just over 66 metres, the crane can handle a load of 2.7 tonnes at this height. For added stability and lifting capability, the crane possesses up to 26 tonnes of superstructure counterweight and an additional six tonnes of carbody counterweight distributed evenly at the rear and front. Fully assembled, the crane weighs 91.9 tonnes and has a retracted width of 3.49 metres, which can extend to 5.1 metres. The crane's performance does not disappoint, with the ability to handle just over 11 tonnes at a full boom length within a 12-metre radius, and a capacity of 1.1 tonnes at its maximum 36-metre radius.

Kandt's Journey and Innovation

Established in 1978 by Arie and Ria Kandt, Kandt began as an earthworks business in Rotterdam. The company has since then embraced innovation, evolving to incorporate the design of specialized machinery. One such innovation includes a homemade vibrating plate/hammer for installing wooden sheet pile walls. Kandt is recognized for being among the first to use telescopic cranes for sheet piling, a testament to their never-ending quest for progress and efficiency.

Today, Kandt operates with a workforce of 50 employees, undertaking projects across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. It maintains a diverse fleet of machinery, including a Marchetti machine and the newly added Sany electric crawler crane.