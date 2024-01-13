Jumbo Achieves Record Sales Despite Market Share Dip

The Dutch retailer, Jumbo, has announced a noteworthy surge in sales of 7.3% in its financial year 2023, reaching a total of €11.02 billion. This milestone marks the first time the company has crossed the €10 billion sales threshold. The sales under the Jumbo brand alone surged by 7.1% to €10.89 billion.

Advertisment

Market Share and Strategy

Despite this impressive growth, Jumbo's market share in the Netherlands saw a subtle decline, resting just over the 21% mark. This was due to the company's pace not keeping in stride with the overall market growth of 7.6% in the Dutch supermarket sector, according to NielsenIQ data. In response to the loss of purchasing power, Jumbo has strategically reduced prices on over 1,000 products and is planning further cuts for 2024 through its purchasing partnerships with Everest and Epic Partners.

CEO Statement and Future Plans

Jumbo CEO, Ton van Veen, anticipates that economies of scale will improve profitability starting in 2024. The company is also exploring additional revenue streams, such as advertising and monetizing anonymized customer data. Jumbo expanded its store network to 725 outlets, which includes acquisitions and new outlets in Belgium. Online grocery orders saw an increase of 8% to €722 million, although profitability in this channel continues to remain a challenge due to high investment costs.

In its quest for operational efficiency, Jumbo commenced the construction of a new central distribution centre for fresh produce. This move is expected to improve efficiency in distributing products with longer shelf lives. Interestingly, the company is also tackling losses from theft, which account for around 1% of sales, equivalent to more than €100 million annually.