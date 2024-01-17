Jolanda Poots-Bijl Resigns From AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board

Major changes are unfolding at AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company, and major producer of specialty chemicals. Jolanda Poots-Bijl, a respected member of the company's Supervisory Board, has announced her resignation effective January 31. This decision comes in the wake of her new role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ahold Delhaize, a retail group operating supermarkets and e-commerce businesses.

Transition Period at AkzoNobel

The Supervisory Board at AkzoNobel, which is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the company's long-term success, now faces the challenge of finding a worthy successor. The successor will be nominated for appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. In the interim period, the existing members of the Supervisory Board will assume Poots-Bijl's responsibilities, ensuring continuity and stability during this transition phase.

Poots-Bijl's Impactful Tenure

Ben Noteboom, Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board, expressed his gratitude for Poots-Bijl's contributions and dedication throughout her tenure. The commendation was particularly high for her service on the Audit Committee, where her financial acumen and expertise proved invaluable. Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the company's history, and her influence will undoubtedly continue to resonate.

While Poots-Bijl's departure undoubtedly leaves a void, AkzoNobel remains committed to maintaining its momentum and continuing its journey towards sustainable growth and innovation.