Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa Advocates for International Rule of Law at ICJ Visit

On a recent visit to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with ICJ President Joan Donoghue. The meeting served as a platform for Kamikawa to express Japan’s unwavering support for the ICJ and its pivotal role in promoting the rule of law on a global scale.

Japan’s Push for International Legal Compliance

During the meeting, Kamikawa emphasized the profound importance of adherence to international law for the global community. She announced Japan’s intention to encourage other nations to accept the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction. This acceptance binds states to address complaints from other states under the court’s authority, thereby fostering a sense of accountability and promoting legal harmony among nations.

Japan’s Initiatives in International Law

Moreover, Kamikawa outlined Japan’s initiatives aimed at enhancing human resources in the international legal sector. These initiatives underline Japan’s commitment to bolstering legal expertise and fostering a deep understanding of international law among its personnel. Kamikawa also highlighted Japan’s endeavour to assist in the development of legal systems within Asian and African nations, thereby underscoring Japan’s commitment to promoting legal progress globally.

Japan’s Diplomatic Movements in Netherlands

Following her visit to the ICJ, Kamikawa continued to demonstrate Japan’s commitment to international diplomacy. She held meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. These meetings serve as further testament to Japan’s active role in international affairs and its dedication to fostering strong diplomatic relationships.