Jake Paul Finds Love with Olympic Medalist Jutta Leerdam Amidst Tyson Fight Prep

Meet Jake Paul's match. The YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, is officially dating Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skating sensation and 2022 Winter Olympic medalist. This revelation comes as Paul gears up for a highly anticipated boxing match against Mike Tyson in July 2024, a fight that promises to be a pivotal moment in his boxing career.

Advertisment

From Social Media to the Speed Skating Rink

Paul, known for his massive following on social media and his recent venture into professional boxing, made his relationship with Leerdam public in April 2023. Leerdam, born on December 30, 1998, in the Netherlands, has not only made a name for herself in the world of speed skating but has also amassed a significant following on Instagram, thanks to her modeling endeavors and athletic achievements. Despite starting speed skating "late by Dutch standards" at age 11, she has clinched several world titles and currently holds records in the 1000m sprint events.

Leerdam's support for Paul is evident, especially as he prepares for the fight of his lifetime against Tyson. Expressing her admiration on Instagram, she highlighted Paul's work ethic, determination, and the inspiring journey from a novice in the sport to facing off against one of boxing's greatest. Their relationship, first discussed openly on Paul's sports podcast, reveals a different side of Paul, one that Leerdam describes as sweet, genuine, and emotionally open, contrary to his online persona.