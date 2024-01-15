Integrating Climate Change Mitigation and Impacts: A Focus on Adaptation and Maladaptation in Research Models

In the face of escalating climate change, researchers are fusing traditionally distinct studies of mitigation and impacts. Detlef van Vuuren, Project Leader at the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency and Professor at Utrecht University, underscored the need for integrated research in a recent workshop. The focus was on the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) and Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs), frameworks that encourage this integration.

Unearthing Maladaptation

Integrated models now incorporate impacts and adaptation considerations, offering a holistic view of interactions between mitigation, adaptation, and impacts under various scenarios. They also expose maladaptation—adaptation strategies that unintentionally provoke adverse outcomes or fall short in preparing for long-term climate change, such as the energy burden of water desalination.

Arctic Vulnerability in the Face of Climate Change

These integrated models also highlight regions at high risk from climate change, such as the Arctic and boreal regions. The NASA-led Arctic Boreal Vulnerability Experiment (ABoVE) seeks to understand the transformative impacts of climate change on these areas. Over 1,000 scientists are involved in this project, which is now synthesizing the findings of countless experiments into a comprehensive message for land managers, policymakers, and residents.

Another area of focus is coastal zones, which are under threat from rising sea levels and increasing temperatures. Here, the integration of Remote Sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS) techniques, and Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) is vital to identify vulnerable areas. A three-phase decision-making framework is also being developed, focusing on long-term sustainability goals.

Climate change also presents a formidable challenge to public health systems worldwide. In Australia, for instance, there is a pressing need for effective adaptation strategies and a National Adaptation Plan. The direct and indirect effects of climate change on human health necessitate proactive measures and strategies to operationalize climate change adaptation.