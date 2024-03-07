Innovative Steam Pipeline Launches in Zuid-Holland, Slashing 5000 Tonnes of CO2 Annually

In a significant stride toward sustainability, Recycling Kombinatie REKO and Koole Tankstorage Pernis have unveiled a new steam pipeline in Zuid-Holland, marked by an official operational commencement today. This initiative, bolstered by the province's subsidy scheme 'energy infrastructure on industrial estates', is set to cut annual CO2 emissions by 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes, equating to the electricity consumption of around 5,000 households.

Strategic Collaboration for Environmental Gain

Jeannette Baljeu, a key figure in the port and industrial provincial executive, highlighted the project as a prime example of corporate responsibility towards environmental sustainability. She emphasized how the partnership between REKO and Koole not only exemplifies proactive corporate action but also illustrates the crucial role of governmental support in facilitating the transition to zero emissions. Koole, specializing in the storage and transhipment of various vegetable oils, previously relied on gas-fired steam boilers. The collaboration with REKO now enables significant natural gas savings of about 6 million cubic metres annually.

Efficiency and Energy Savings

Upon reevaluation of their operations, both companies recognized the inefficiency of Koole's gas consumption for steam production, especially when REKO's steam, initially converted into electricity, could be redirected for heating Koole's storage tanks. This synergy not only conserves energy but also ensures a more than 40% energy saving. The project's feasibility was greatly enhanced by the provincial subsidy, addressing the financial impediments often associated with such environmentally beneficial infrastructural developments.

Baljeu further elaborated on the subsidy scheme's role in reducing CO2 and nitrogen emissions within the industrial sector of Zuid-Holland. By subsidizing the construction of the pipeline, the province effectively lowered the financial barriers, allowing the project to come to fruition. This initiative is part of a broader provincial effort that has already supported four projects under the same scheme, collectively expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 31,000 tonnes and nitrogen emissions by 650 kg.