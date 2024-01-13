ING Registers Significant Progress in Share Buyback Program, Underscores Sustainability Commitments

ING, a leading global financial institution, has announced a significant advancement in its share buyback program. The initiative, originally designed to reduce the company's share capital, has seen the repurchase of 153,695,524 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.90 per share. With this, the expenditure stands at €1,981,928,422.45, marking an impressive 79.28% completion of the program's maximum total value.

Advertisment

ING's Commitment to Stakeholders

ING Bank, the operating entity, remains dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to grow in life and commerce. Employing over 60,000 professionals, the bank delivers retail and wholesale banking services across more than 40 countries. In addition, ING Group's shares are actively traded on the Amsterdam, Brussels, and New York Stock Exchanges.

Recent Achievements and Future Goals

ING's week of 25th December 2023 saw the repurchase of 2,219,009 shares at an average price of €13.60 per share, amounting to a total of €30,167,766.04. This robust progress underpins ING's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and shows a promising trajectory towards the completion of the €2.5 billion share buyback program.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of ING's strategy. This commitment is reflected in its 'AA' ESG rating by MSCI in July 2023, a 'strong' rating for managing ESG material risk by Sustainalytics as of August 2022, and a 'strong' ESG rating from S&P Global Ratings in June 2022. Moreover, ING Group shares are included in various prominent sustainability and ESG indices provided by Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar, and FTSE Russell.