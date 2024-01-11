‘Hello! China’ Pavilion Opens at Dutch Holiday Fair 2024, Boosting Cultural Exchange

In a celebration of oriental culture and an affirmation of the deep-rooted ties between China and the Netherlands, the 2024 Dutch Holiday Fair (Vakantiebeurs 2024) in Utrecht unfurled a new Chinese pavilion to the public on Thursday. The pavilion, reverberating with the traditional Chinese ethos, is an embodiment of the ‘Hello! China’ national tourism brand and sprawls across 100 square meters of the fair grounds.

China’s Cultural Showcase

The pavilion, adorned with a begonia gate and an ancient painting, is a microcosm of China’s rich cultural tapestry. It hosts exhibitors from diverse sectors including tourism, aviation, and visa services. The essence of China’s cultural richness, high-speed rail prowess, and gastronomic delights are also effectively communicated, creating an immersive experience for the attendees.

Strengthening China-Netherlands Relations

Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands, Tan Jian, during the opening ceremony, drew attention to China’s recent visa-free policy for Dutch citizens. This policy, coupled with the availability of 36 weekly flights between the two countries, underscores the ease of travel and the strengthening diplomatic relations. His sentiments were echoed by Jeroen van Hooff, CEO of Royal Jaarbeurs, who expressed delight over China’s participation after several years and underscored the strong ties with China, including attending trade fairs there.

Anticipation and Endorsement

Ron Keller, the former Dutch ambassador to China, acknowledged the significance of the new visa policy and recommended China as a worthy destination. Dutch tourism promoter Gabriella Esselbrugge shared her anticipation for her upcoming visit to Jiangsu province in China. Wang Zheng, director of the China Cultural Center in Den Haag, viewed the fair as an opportunity to promote Chinese culture and tourism. The Dutch Holiday Fair, now in its 53rd edition, continues to be a prominent travel trade show in the Netherlands, attracting over 1,000 exhibitors from more than 100 countries and expecting over 110,000 attendees.