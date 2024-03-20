Gulhifalhu Reclamation Nears Completion: 127 Hectares Ready, Boskalis to Finish in a Month

Infrastructure Minister Dr. Abdulla Muthalib, in a recent press conference, revealed that Boskalis, a renowned Dutch dredging company, is on the brink of completing the ambitious land reclamation project in Gulhifalhu. Having already reclaimed 127.9 hectares, the project is set to wrap up within the next month, marking a significant milestone in the development and infrastructure expansion of the area.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Current Progress

Launched in July 2023, the Gulhifalhu land reclamation initiative represents a critical component of the nation's infrastructure development, valued at over MVR 2 billion. As of March 17, Boskalis has filled approximately 16.7 million cubic meters of sand, with just 1.3 million cubic meters remaining. This rapid progression underscores the project's efficiency and the government's commitment to bolstering the nation's infrastructure.

Next Steps and Future Developments

Advertisment

Following the completion of the current phase, the focus will shift to reclaiming an additional 85 hectares. This subsequent phase will pave the way for crucial developments, including the installation of rock boulders to fortify the coastline. Scheduled to commence in April, this six-month endeavor is pivotal for the Thilamale’ Bridge project, as it will facilitate the allocation of land necessary for constructing access roads.

Implications for National Development

The Gulhifalhu project not only exemplifies the government's dedication to enhancing the Maldives' infrastructure but also sets a precedent for future land reclamation and development initiatives. By increasing land availability, the project is expected to stimulate economic growth, create new opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the Maldivian people. This strategic development aligns with broader goals of sustainable and resilient infrastructure growth, ensuring the Maldives remains adaptable in the face of changing global and environmental dynamics.

This landmark project, nearing its completion, symbolizes a step forward in the Maldives' ambitious development agenda. As the nation looks ahead, the successful completion of the Gulhifalhu reclamation project will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone for future infrastructure and development projects, fostering a more prosperous and sustainable future for all Maldivians.